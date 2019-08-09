TRAI seeks stakeholders’ views on 3rd party-developed channel selection system

After receiving complaints from consumers on difficulties in choosing their preferred channels post the implementation of the new regualtory framework for broadcasting, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said that there is a need to have a channel selection system and has asked for comments from the stakeholders on the same.

The regulator said that the system, which will be developed by a third party, will enable consumers to choose their channels easily. In line with this view, it has already created a ‘Channel Selection System API specifications’ document, which prescribes common APIs.

“TRAI intends to mandate all the DPOs (Distribution Platform Operators) to compulsorily share information with the apps after authenticating the subscriber, so that such apps can help in easy selection of the required TV channels,” it said on Friday. It has also released a draft regulation to seek stakeholders’ views in this regard.

The move comes after the regulator felt that despite the implementation of the new regulations, the consumers are still not able to make “real choice of TV channels.”

Since, a third-party app will be accessible to every customer in the broadcasting and cables services sector, it will facilitate easy selection of channels, it said.

In an inspection, it noticed that several MSOs and DTH players were not providing adequate freedom and choice to consumers.

TRAI said the draft regulation will be open for stakeholders’ comments up to August 22.