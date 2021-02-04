TV ad volumes grew by 23% in January 2021: BARC India

Advertisement volumes on television during January 2021 grew by 23 per cent over January 2020, and by 19 per cent compared to January 2019, according to data shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

This year-on-year increase of 23 per cent in ad volumes in January 2021 is the highest in the past three years, BARC said in a statement on Thursday. The increment is seen across genres, with the kids genre seeing the highest growth rate followed by music and movies, it said.

Growth in overall ad volumes in January 2020 dipped by 4 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year, with January 2020 having 108 ad volumes in million seconds, compared to 2019’s 133 ad volumes in million seconds. In January 2021, ad volumes in million seconds increased by 23 per cent y-o-y.