TV ad volumes grew by 23% in January 2021: BARC India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Advertisement volumes on television during January 2021 grew by 23 per cent over January 2020, and by 19 per cent compared to January 2019, according to data shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).
Ad volumes on TV in times of a pandemic ― a closer look
This year-on-year increase of 23 per cent in ad volumes in January 2021 is the highest in the past three years, BARC said in a statement on Thursday. The increment is seen across genres, with the kids genre seeing the highest growth rate followed by music and movies, it said.
Ad spends migrate online, but are brands digital-ready?
Growth in overall ad volumes in January 2020 dipped by 4 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year, with January 2020 having 108 ad volumes in million seconds, compared to 2019’s 133 ad volumes in million seconds. In January 2021, ad volumes in million seconds increased by 23 per cent y-o-y.
Researchers at IIT Madras's 'Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering' (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma's The Curse is an intense exploration of women's lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace's grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...