Info-tech

TV ad volumes grew by 23% in January 2021: BARC India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

The kids genre saw highest growth rate followed by music and movies

Advertisement volumes on television during January 2021 grew by 23 per cent over January 2020, and by 19 per cent compared to January 2019, according to data shared by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Ad volumes on TV in times of a pandemic ― a closer look

This year-on-year increase of 23 per cent in ad volumes in January 2021 is the highest in the past three years, BARC said in a statement on Thursday. The increment is seen across genres, with the kids genre seeing the highest growth rate followed by music and movies, it said.

Ad spends migrate online, but are brands digital-ready?

Growth in overall ad volumes in January 2020 dipped by 4 per cent compared to the same month in the previous year, with January 2020 having 108 ad volumes in million seconds, compared to 2019’s 133 ad volumes in million seconds. In January 2021, ad volumes in million seconds increased by 23 per cent y-o-y.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 04, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.