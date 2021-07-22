TV advertisement volumes higher in June 2021 than pre-pandemic levels: BARC India

TV advertisement volumes touched a new high in June this year recording a 6 per cent growth over pre-pandemic levels even as the country faced the second pandemic wave.

According to BARC India’s latest report, with 6 per cent growth in advertisement volumes over June 2019, June 2021 saw a total of 1,839 advertisers and 3074 brands advertise on TV.

The growth was aided by advertisers in sectors such as e-commerce, FMCG, telecom and automobiles.

TV ad volumes stood at 126 million seconds in June 2021 compared to 112 million seconds in June 2020 and 119 million seconds in June 2019.

In the first half of 2021, ad volumes grew by 12 per cent compared to the first half of 2019 and 37 per cent compared to the first half of 2020, the report added.

With 15.4 million seconds in June 2021 alone, advertisement volumes for the E-commerce sector registered a growth of 56 per cent over June 2019. The category contributed 12 per cent share to the total advertisement volumes in June this year hitting a new peak.

The advertisement volumes of auto sector witnessed a recovery in June 2021 after witnessing a dip in June 2020. “With 3.94 million seconds in June 2021, the auto sector is at par with the ad volumes it registered in June 2019,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, telecom sector’s advertisement volumes witnessed 2x growth in June 2021 over June 2019. At the same time, FMCG sector continued to lead the share in H1 2021 with 566 million seconds, a growth of 40 per cent over H1 2019.

“Advertisement volumes for H1 2021 are promising and encouraging for the industry as a whole. The number of active advertisers and brands are also picking pace. There is a sharp increase in Ad volumes from the top three advertisers and while FMCG continues to dominate by share, e-commerce category continues to see strong growth year-on-year. The auto sector has also made a comeback despite the impact of the second wave, said Aaditya Pathak, Head – Client Partnership & Revenue Function, BARC India.

He added, “Data for the first half of 2021 reinstates that while new advertisers have turned to television for widespread reach, existing ones continue to increase their attention to the medium.”