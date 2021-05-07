Twitter begins testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on the platform

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Twitter has begun testing a new feature called Tip Jar, a new way for users to give and receive money on the platform.
“We’re introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips,” Twitter said in a blog post.
Users can send tips to their favourite account through Tip Jar.
In order to send money to an account, they can tap the new Tip Jar icon on their profile. The feature is currently being tested on Android and iOS. On Android, tips can also be sent within Twitter’s audio rooms called Spaces.
“You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page,” the social media major explained.
When a user taps the icon, they will see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.
They can then select their preferred payment service or platform. They will then be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can choose an amount and tip the account. Twitter’s new feature currently supports Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo.
Twitter takes no cut from the tip, it said.
“We’re updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms,” Twitter further said in a tweet from its Support account.
Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android. For now, it is letting a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English to add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. Tip Jar can also be toggled on or off.
The group that Twitter is currency enabling the feature for includes “creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits.”
It will expand the feature allowing some more people to add Tip Jar to their profile and to more languages.
“Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is the first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money,” it said.
