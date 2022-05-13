hamburger

Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

PTI | London, May 13 | Updated on: May 13, 2022
Elon Musk cited pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform

Elon Musk on Friday said that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

It's another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire's planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn't clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.

Published on May 13, 2022
