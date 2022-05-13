Twitter deal temporarily on hold: Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Friday said that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

It's another twist after signs of internal turmoil amid the Tesla billionaire's planned buyout of the company, including that Twitter fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn't clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the deal.