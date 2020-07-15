Twitter India launches dedicated search prompt to provide information about disaster management

Smart and contactless farming to the rescue
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Twitter India on Wednesday launched a dedicated search prompt to provide information related to disaster relief and preparedness efforts from authoritative sources to users.
The prompt will direct users to a dedicated page with relevant information around disaster relief and preparedness every time a user searches for certain keywords associated with disaster relief.
“The dedicated search prompt will ensure there is uninterrupted access to relevant and authoritative information, such as important updates on critical transit and utility outages, efforts to oversee crowd management and establish direct access between the affected areas and the rescue teams,” said Mahima Kaul (@misskaul), Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter.
The feature is an expansion of Twitter’s #ThereIsHelp prompt. The prompt was introduced for users to “find clear, credible information focusing on disaster preparedness and emergencies”.
The micro-blogging platform has collaborated with India’s National Disaster Response Force (@NDRFHQ) in its efforts related to disaster management.
“While disasters, both natural and man-made, can undoubtedly cause widespread humanitarian havoc, open internet and social media can immensely benefit the ecosystem by enabling people to connect with each other and with government agencies. Timely and reliable updates through Twitter can support the government in communicating to the people on rescue/relief services available to them and what they can do to receive it,” said SN Pradhan (@satyaprad1), Director General, National Disaster Response Force.
The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and mobile.twitter.com in India, in both English and Hindi.
Mobile users can enter a relevant keyword in the ‘Search option’ located at the top of the Explore tab and click on the ‘ThereIsHelp’ prompt for information.
People using Twitter on their desktops can enter a query in the ‘Search Twitter’ tab on the top Right. From there, they can get the relevant information through the ‘ThereIsHelp’ prompt.
Some of the search keywords that can enable this prompt include: “#cyclone, #DisasterRelief, #earthquake, #flood, #floods, #heavyrainfall, #hurricane, #Landslides, #NDMA, #NDRF, #rain, #rainfall, #SDRF, #storm, #thunderstorm, #tsunami.”
“The search prompt will also generate a list of government agencies working towards Disaster Response and Relief in India, so people looking for support can easily identify and establish contact with credible authorities,” Twitter said.
