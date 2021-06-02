Twitter reopens verification requests for users

A sustainable brew that cheers
Twitter has reopened verification requests to get a ‘blue badge’ after the social media major had paused the process last week.
Twitter had paused the process of submitting verification requests one week after it had officially relaunched verification due owing to a huge volume of verifications.
“We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted,” it had said on May 29 from its official Twitter Verified account (@verified).
The micro-blogging platform has now reopened the verification process.
“Requests are open! Sorry about that pause –– now you can get back to your quest for a blue badge,” it tweeted on Wednesday.
Twitter officially relaunched its public verification program for users last month. Users can submit an application to get verified directly from their account settings tab and request verification in-app.
Once a user submits their application, they will receive an emailed response from Twitter within a few days or up to a few weeks depending on how many open applications are in queue.
If their application is approved, users will see the blue badge automatically on their profile. In case they aren’t approved, users can reapply 30 days after receiving Twitter’s decision on their application.
Twitter had also introduced new guidelines including defining eligibility criteria for verification.
