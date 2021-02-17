Twitter starts testing voice DMs in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
Twitter is testing a new feature that enables users to send voice messages in direct messages (DMs) in India.
“Starting today, you’ll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs,” Twitter India said in a tweet. The experiment is being rolled out in phases.
The voice messages feature builds on the voice tweets feature that the microblogging platform began testing in June last year.
With voice tweets, users can compose their audio tweet from the composer tab. They can record their audio tweets by tapping on a new wavelength icon in the composer. Once they tap on the icon, they will see their profile photo with the record button at the bottom. They can tap the button to record 140 seconds of audio.
Voice DMs will also support 140 seconds of audio similar to the feature. The user’s current profile photo will be added to the voice note as a static image when the note plays in DMs.
The feature will be made available for both Android and iOS users.
In order to send a voice message, users can open an existing conversation or start a new conversation. They can then record their message by tapping on the voice recording icon and end the recording once they’re done by tapping it a second time.
Users can also listen to their voice message before sending it. iOS users can also press-and-hold the voice recording icon to start recording. They can then send the note immediately when they swipe up and release the icon.
Users can only listen to their voice messages on a Web browser. Twitter has currently enabled the option to send a voice message only for Android and iOS users, Gadgets360 reported. It is also testing the feature with select users in Brazil and Japan.
