Twitter tests new feature that allows removing a follower without blocking them

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users remove a follower without blocking them.

“We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them,” the social media major announced via its official support account.

Previously, users could remove a follower from their list by “soft blocking them”. Soft blocking is a technique used to discreetly remove users from the followers list on Twitter. It involves blocking and immediately unblocking them after. Blocking a user immediately removes them from the followers list. Now, Twitter is testing the new feature, as part of its new range of privacy tools, which lets users remove followers without needing to block them

“To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”,” it further explained.

New test on iOS

Separately, it is also conducting a new test on iOS that will display Tweets and media edge to edge, across the width of the timeline to give them more room.

“Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine,” read a tweet from the official Twitter support account.