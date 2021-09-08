Twitter tests new feature that allows removing a follower without blocking them

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users remove a follower without blocking them.
“We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them,” the social media major announced via its official support account.
Previously, users could remove a follower from their list by “soft blocking them”. Soft blocking is a technique used to discreetly remove users from the followers list on Twitter. It involves blocking and immediately unblocking them after. Blocking a user immediately removes them from the followers list. Now, Twitter is testing the new feature, as part of its new range of privacy tools, which lets users remove followers without needing to block them
“To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”,” it further explained.
Separately, it is also conducting a new test on iOS that will display Tweets and media edge to edge, across the width of the timeline to give them more room.
“Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine,” read a tweet from the official Twitter support account.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...