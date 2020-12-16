Twitter to shut Persicope app by March 2021

Twitter has announced that it will shut down its Periscope service for users with plans of discontinuing the app by March 2021.

“We have made the difficult decision to discontinue Periscope as a separate mobile app by March 2021,” the company said in a blog post.

Twitter stated the reason as the app is in an “unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while.”

It said, “Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time. Leaving it in its current state isn’t doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter.”

It said the app’s core capabilities have been brought into Twitter.

“Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will live on as replays, and all broadcasters will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed in March 2021,” it said.