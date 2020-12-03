Twitter updates two-factor authentication feature to provide extra security

Twitter has updated the two-factor authentication feature to allow users to log in with their physical security key on the Twitter app. The feature was available for users on desktop.

“Protecting your account on all of your devices is important. We’ve updated two-factor authentication so you can now log in with your physical security key on Android and iOS, like on desktop,” Twitter wrote from its Twitter Support account.

Two-factor authentication is an additional security layer to protect an account. Users are required to provide a code or use a security key along with their password to log in if they choose to set up the feature.

“Two-factor authentication is an extra layer of security for your Twitter account. Instead of only entering a password to log in, you’ll also enter a code or use a security key. This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account,” read the Twitter support page.

“After you enable this feature, you will need your password, along with a secondary login method –– either a code, a login confirmation via an app or a physical security key to log in to your account,” it added.

With this update, there are currently three methods that users can choose from to authenticate their account; text message, Authentication app, or a security key.

For using the hardware security key on the desktop, users will need to use the latest version of a supported browser like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Opera, or Safari.

Two-factor authentication can be set up from the Settings and privacy menu within Account Settings.