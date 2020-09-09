UiPath partners with AP skill development corporation

Unlock the economy but not pollution
For the last few months we have had clear skies and clean air in most of our cities. We need tomake it last
UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has partnered with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), as part of its Academic Alliance Programme.
The programme is designed to bridge the growing skill requirements and build RPA resiliency in more than 50,000 students, in the next one year.
Studies by Gartner indicate that RPA continues to grow as the tactical solution to improve operational efficiency, particularly during the pandemic and post recovery.
In line with this, APSSDC will act as the regional center for all UiPath Academic Alliance activities in the State. To start off, UiPath will onboard 100 APSSDC institutes. The institutions will receive curriculum, content, learning materials, educator enablement sessions and software tools, to provide training to their students, according to a release.
Putting up utility-scale solar power plants and supplying power from them to farmers could be a win-win for ...
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
The firm reported strong revenue growth and its future prospects seem sound
The stock of Tata Elxsi Limited, at its high point yesterday, marked ₹1,226.6 – its highest price in almost ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100107011301145 Buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹1,100 since the stock ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...