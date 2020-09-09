Info-tech

UiPath partners with AP skill development corporation

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 09, 2020 Published on September 09, 2020

To train students in robotic process automation

UiPath, an enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has partnered with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), as part of its Academic Alliance Programme.

The programme is designed to bridge the growing skill requirements and build RPA resiliency in more than 50,000 students, in the next one year.

Studies by Gartner indicate that RPA continues to grow as the tactical solution to improve operational efficiency, particularly during the pandemic and post recovery.

In line with this, APSSDC will act as the regional center for all UiPath Academic Alliance activities in the State. To start off, UiPath will onboard 100 APSSDC institutes. The institutions will receive curriculum, content, learning materials, educator enablement sessions and software tools, to provide training to their students, according to a release.

