Upskilling startup Scaler acquires online learning platform Coding Elements

Upskilling startup Scaler has acquired Delhi-based online learning platform Coding Elements in an all-cash deal. Scaler has also set aside a corpus of ₹50 crore to explore other opportunities in mergers and acquisitions.
Coding Elements was started in 2017 by Mudit Goel to train coders in the latest tech skills such as data science, machine learning, and full-stack web and mobile app development. The platform also offered coding courses for children to assess the live-class format and opportunities in international markets. For two years, the Coding Elements team worked with over 4,000 students through in-person classes before going fully online in 2020. NITI Aayog also partnered with Coding Elements to teach coding to two million students across 6,000 schools under Atal Innovation Mission.
Goel said, “Coding Elements started with just three students as an experiment to understand how high-quality education can help improve the lives of families. Within four years, we reached two million students and saw how education can uplift an entire economy.”
With the acquisition of Coding Elements, Scaler aims to expand its offering in the professional upskilling space. Coding Elements has been merged with Scaler, and Goel has joined the startup as Strategy and Product Lead. He will build the data science and machine learning vertical.
Edtech start-up Vedantu acquires majority stake in Pedagogy
Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler and InterviewBit, said, “This acquisition will strengthen our upskilling platform by expanding our offerings beyond core software engineering. Further, we continue to assess potential M&A opportunities in the segment that match Scaler’s vision and mission”.
Scaler (by InterviewBit) was launched in 2019 and has raised $20 million in Series-A funding led by marquee investors like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and Rocket Internet, among others. Scaler has over 500 employees and over 1,000 mentors or teaching assistants on the platform.
