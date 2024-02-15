The US Chamber of Commerce’s US-India Business Council (USIBC) on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its AI Task Force (AI-TF), to align US and Indian leadership on artificial intelligence (AI).

“Under the auspices of USIBC, the AI-TF will advance AI concepts and principles, drive multistakeholder processes, and promote the development and commercialisation of AI technologies. The AI-TF builds on the Chamber of Commerce’s AI principles and endorsement of the OECD’s recommendations on AI,” USIBC said in a press release.

USIBC President Ambassador Atul Keshap said, “As we embark on this transformative journey with the establishment of the AI-TF under USIBC’s leadership, our strategic focus is clear. The AI-TF is a game-changer, especially needed amid the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence. Through this initiative, we seek to harness the immense potential of AI, propelling competitiveness in both US and Indian economies and our citizen-led societies. Together, we look forward to shaping a future where AI is a catalyst for progress, bringing forth advancements that uphold our shared values and democratic principles, and drives economic prosperity for both our great democracies.”

Committee leaders

The committee’s industry leaders include Kamal Ahluwalia, President at Ikigai Labs, and Todd Skinner, President of International at TransUnion, alongside USIBC Board Chairman and Executive Vice-Chairman of Nasdaq, Ed Knight. “The creation of USIBC’s AI-TF is major step toward fostering a deeper partnership on the most innovative and transformative technologies of our time,” said Knight. “The Task Force will encourage a principled approach to AI adoption, ensuring that these transformative technologies can be harnessed in a manner that is safe and secure. The USIBC looks forward to continued discussions with the US and India as we help bolster our countries’ AI leadership.”

Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the US National Science Foundation, remarked, “Partnerships will be key to the future of a trustworthy, safe, and secure AI enterprise. AI is advancing at an incredible pace, requiring researchers to collaborate and share resources for cutting-edge innovations and discoveries alongside a commitment to shared values and principles.”

“Collaboration is critical to ensure communities have access to the solutions they need to address water challenges,” said Matthew Pine, Xylem President and CEO. “This collaboration is why Xylem launched the Reservoir Center for Water Solutions alongside water sector leaders, and why we were honoured to gather Director Panchanathan and the US-India Business Council to announce the creation of the AI Task Force.”