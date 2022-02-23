UST announces multi-year collaboration with Amazon Web Services

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) under which it will invest in extending its AWS and enterprise digital transformation expertise to build industry/domain-centric solutions for healthcare, financial services, and telecom sectors.

These solutions will catalyse modernisation of organisations with AWS services, a UST spokesman said.

Customers will benefit from decades of UST’s enterprise experience in migration from mainframe to AWS, microservices and reimagining user interface (UI) experience, development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) transformation, cloud migration, modernisation, and optimisation.

Chris Sullivan, Global Director, WW System Integrators and Strategic Alliances at AWS, said that UST’s spectrum of digital solutions for the cloud combined with the power of AWS’s architecture will offer organisations greater opportunities to develop solutions that solve their unique challenges.

“We look forward to working together to support the clients on their digital journey and accelerate business transformation goals,” Sullivan added.

UST services catalogue

UST will expand its digital accelerator services to help organisations transition to AWS services. Its catalog of services include UST Forensics, a cloud readiness and auditing framework; Cloud Velocity, a cloud migration service; UST-PACE for developer accelaration; and UST SmartStart blueprint for automation adoption.

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer at UST, said: “This collaboration enhances the combination of UST’s strong technical focus and AWS’s deep breadth of edge and cloud expertise and services to bring customers committed business outcomes with minimised risk.”

Balaji Narayana, Senior Vice-President, Technology and Innovation, CarynHealth, observed that its modern and secured platform born in the cloud and built for scale provides exceptional member experience combined with operational efficiency that reduces overall total cost of ownership and helps healthcare payors realise full value from investments.

“We are excited for the strengthened relationship between our two primary partners AWS and UST that provide us with cloud technology services leadership and digital transformation expertise,” Narayana added.

The UST spokesman said that the company will make a number of its digital accelerators and platforms

Focus on differentiating values

These include UST-PACE,

Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer at UST, noted that AWS brings next-generation solutions to customers ensuring they get business differentiating value at speed, agility, quality, and efficiency.

He claimed that UST’s platforms and the native capabilities of AWS technologies improve customers’ time-to-market by upwards of 30 per cent.

UST is also investing significantly to address the industry talent shortage by training and certifying over 2,000 professionals annually across technical and business pathways through its GA Menon Academy.