UST qualifies to offer services for ‘RISE with SAP’ solution

Digital transformation solutions company UST is now qualified to offer services to support the ‘RISE with SAP’ solution to help enterprises unlock business value by leveraging SAP solutions.

Chris Botha, Senior Vice President and Global SAP Leader at UST, said that his company focuses on helping customers adopt standard best practices and reduce technical debt while leveraging the latest digital technologies.

Portfolio of tools

UST is well-positioned to support its clients accelerate digital business transformation and take their business-critical elements into the cloud with flexibility and innovation, Botha said. It has developed a portfolio of industry-leading tools, platforms, apps, and accelerators to drive value and differentiation for businesses.

PartnerEdge programme

These include UST Rapid Readiness, an eight-stage, pre-preparation framework for SAP S/4HANA; UST Fast Start, an upgrade and cloud migration trial offering; and UST Evolve, a hybrid migration framework leveraging UST accelerators and IP.

The company is also a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge programme that provides enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building disruptive applications focused on specific business needs, quickly and cost-effectively.