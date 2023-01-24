Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has tied up with Denmark-based Leapwork, a company specialising in visual test automation solutions.

The collaboration will enable UST to help customers increase the scope and productivity of their automated software testing processes, a company spokesperson said here. It will also improve product quality and reduce operating costs of software development while accelerating the transition from siloed testing to unified automation.

Top Leapwork clientele

Leapwork has helped some of the largest enterprises to adopt digital transformation securely and successfully with its code-less automation platform.

Unlike traditional automation, Leapwork breaks down barriers between humans and computers with an entirely visual no-code system that everyone can understand. Its clients include PayPal, Mercedes Benz, BNP Paribas and Total. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen and has local offices across Europe, the US and Asia.

UST has over two decades of experience as a leader in the digital transformation industry and its partnership with Leapwork will accelerate its ability to test automation challenges across different technologies.

Their collective insight and expertise will make it possible to bring in business teams at an early stage in the software quality assurance processes, ensuring that all products are designed to the highest possible standard, the spokesperson said.

No proper testing

Software quality problems arise as part of efforts to meet demand, increase competitiveness or deal with economic uncertainty. Leapwork studies have found that up to 40 per cent of software is released without proper testing.

In addition, building, maintaining and scaling new digital infrastructure or products can be challenging for most companies, regardless of their size or sector. However, If the process is not handled correctly, even business continuity can be at risk.

Formalising testing process

Santiago Martinez, Head of QE and Testing Spain and Latin America, UST, said Leapwork will further support its ability to reduce development costs, eliminate technical risks, improve product quality, reduce costs and accelerate delivery by reducing time to market.

“We are now able to formalise the testing process as well as efficiently automate tests, meaning all these changes will occur quite rapidly,” he added.

Luke Von Schreiber, Vice-President of Global Alliances and Channel Sales, Leapwork, said the partnership with UST will allow it to support more customers in its digital transformation journeys by building, maintaining and scaling test automation; decreasing risk and improving time to value.

“UST helps the world’s best organisations with digital transformation and a wealth of industry expertise. With the addition of Leapwork’s Test Automation suite, this partnership brings out the best of both partners for the benefit of our customers,” he said.