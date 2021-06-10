Vi re-farms 3G spectrum in Hyderabad, Warangal

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), the telecom operator providing services under the Vi brand, has re-farmed 3G spectrum on a majority of its sites in Hyderabad and Warangal to offer 4G services.
This is part of a bigger exercise by the company to migrate its 3G spectrum to 4G across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana telecom circle, while it has already completed the exercise in Vizag district, Vijayawada, Guntur and Kakinada towns.
Arvind Nevatia, Cluster Business Head-Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, at Vodafone Idea said: “The latest network augmentation initiative is our endeavor to offer our customers an enhanced 4G experience to complement the surge in data demand. Supplementing the existing 4G infrastructure with the expansion on 2100 MHz layer has brought about enhanced data speeds, besides a better indoor network experience for Vi customers in Hyderabad and Warangal”.
“We have seen a significant growth in data traffic in these two cities post the completion of 3G to 4G refarming exercise. Efforts are on to complete this exercise in the rest of AP & Telangana at an early date,” he added.
The reinforcement of its existing 4G infrastructure with 5 MHz of 2100 MHz band in these cities, means that Vi customers in Hyderabad and Warangal will get to enjoy higher download and upload speeds apart from better indoor coverage.
The existing 4G infrastructure has been ramped up with the migration of 3G spectrum to 4G, giving Vi GIGAnet 4G the triple advantages of wider coverage, network quality as well as stronger traffic carriage capacity in Hyderabad and Warangal.
