Vinod takes over as CGM, BSNL Kerala Circle

CV Vinod has assumed charge as the Chief General Manager of BSNL, Kerala Circle. An officer of the Indian Telecommunications Service 1985 batch, Vinod has got extensive experience of over 32 years in the telecom sector, and has worked in various capacities in BSNL and Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL), including a four-year international stint in Saudi Arabia on deputation.

In his previous assignment, Vinod has been holding the charge of Principal General Manager of BSNL’s Thanjavur and Kumbakonam business areas in Tamil Nadu.