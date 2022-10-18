Chinese handset maker Vivo on Tuesday has demonstrated its technology and innovation in smartphone technologies like 5G, imaging and design and it has also collaborated with Reliance Jio’s gaming platform — JioGamesCloud, powered by Jio True 5G.

Jio True 5G is amongst the world’s most advanced next generation of wireless network technology. JioGamesCloud is Jio’s home-grown cloud gaming technology that has been made possible due to advancements that have come with Jio True 5G.

The company said it is playing a significant role in understanding consumer pain points and finding solutions that make their 5G experience seamless through its contribution to standards in 3GPP (third generation partnership project).

3GPP standards

Vivo has been the leading standalone smartphone contributor to 3GPP standards with more than 8,000 5G proposals to date, over 4,000 5G invention patents with over 100 global standard experts working on 5G research, it said.

“As a technology brand, we believe its not just about numbers and specifications but about the impact we have on human lives through our technology. Together with our partners, we will keep pushing the innovation envelope to meet the demands of the consumers,” said Paigham Danish, Head, Business Strategy, Vivo India.

He said most of the company’s smartphones are 5G ready and they will get the software updates by end of this month.