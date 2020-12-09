Vivo launches its 500th exclusive store in India

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Vivo on Wednesday launched its 500th exclusive store in India.
With this launch, Vivo’s network of exclusive stores is spread across more than 280 cities in India covering major Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities, it said.
The company has added over 150 stores in the calendar year as part of its plans toexpand its footprint in premium experiential retail. Vivo plans to expand the network to over 650 exclusive stores by 2021.
Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "We are pleased to achieve this milestone of 500 exclusive stores in India. We believe that the offline channel is preferred by customers, as they like to experience the product before making a purchase decision. With our extensive offline network of 70,000 general trade stores, 4,000 modern trade outlets and 500 exclusive stores, we shall continue to focus on offering a premium experiential retail experience to our customers.”
Vivo has added various experiences to the store to improve the customer buying experience.
“Multiple zones have been added in these exclusive stores where customers can experience – live demo of vivo smartphones with a touch enabled LED screens along with a separate accessory and IoT zone,” it said.
The Vivo Experience centres also include Gaming and Virtual Reality experiences.
All the stores stringently follow hygiene and social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Vivo said.
