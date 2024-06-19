Vodafone Group Plc has sold 48.47 crore shares or 18 per cent stake in Indus Towers through an accelerated book building offering, the British telecom company said in a release.
On Tuesday evening, a term sheet had said that the company would be selling 9.94 per cent stake, which was revised up today to 18 per cent.
The company said it raised ₹15,300 crore or €1.7 billion in the sale, “which will be used to substantially repay Vodafone’s existing lenders in relation to the outstanding bank borrowings of €1.8 billion secured against Vodafone’s Indian assets”.
Post the stake sale, Vodafone holds 82.5 million shares in Indus, equivalent to a 3.1 per cent shareholding, it said.
One of the buyers of the stake was Bharti Airtel, which said in an exchange filing it had acquired 2.7 crore shares or 1 per cent stake in the tower company. Airtel’s stake in Indus Towers will rise to nearly 49 per cent.
