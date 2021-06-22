Info-tech

Vodafone Idea offers Rs 75 worth of voice, data benefits to low-income users

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 22, 2021

Expected to help migrant workers reconnect on returning to their workplaces

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is offering Rs 75 worth of voice and data benefits to its low-income group users, who are getting back to work after the lockdown.

To reconnect these low-income group customers, Vi is providing 50 minutes of on-net calling (Vi to Vi calling) along with 50MB of data. This complimentary benefit has a validity of 15 days, post which customers can recharge with their preferred value recharge packs, it said.

With states gradually unlocking, migrant workers have started returning from their home towns to their work locations. During the lockdown, a segment of pre-paid telecom users was unable to recharge for several reasons, it added.

