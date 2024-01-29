Losses for the cash strapped telco, Vodafone Idea moderated year-on-year (y-o-y) in the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal to ₹6,986 crore, a 12.5 per cent decline from the ₹7,990 crore loss the same time last year.

Meanwhile the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose ₹145 in Q3FY24, rising by 7 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

Revenue from operations was flat on a y-o-y basis, at ₹10,673 crore in Q3FY24, compared with ₹10,620 crore same time last year.

Vi’s debt ins Q3FY24 stands at 2.14-lakh crore, and existing debt payable by December 31, 2024 is ₹5,385 crore.

As usual the financial results were made on a going concern basis. No clear disclosures were made on the matters of 5G rollout or on the matter of making payments to tech vendors.

Subscriber base

Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base for Q3FY24 was 215 million and in the past year (from Q3FY23 to Q3FY24) it lost 13.4 subscribers from a subscriber base of 228.6 million in Q3FY23.

“Revenue for the quarter stood at ₹106.7 billion, a y-o-y improvement of 0.5 per cent aided by improving subscriber mix, 4G subscriber additions and change in entry level plan. On a reported basis, EBITDA for the quarter grew by 4.1 per cent on y-o-y basis from ₹41.8 billion in Q3FY23 to ₹43.5 billion and EBITDA margin for the quarter was 40.8 per cent,” Vi’s quarterly report said.

According to the quarterly report, Vi spent ₹330 crore in quarterly capital expenditure.

“Our capital investments are focused towards our 17 priority circles to expand our high speed broadband network coverage and capacity by rolling out new 4G sites on the existing locations, upgrading our core and transmission network as well as by reframing 2G/3G spectrum to 4G. Our overall broadband site count stood at ~ 4,38,900 as of December 31, 2023 and during the quarter we added ~ 1,400 4G sites,” the quarterly report further added.