Vu Group launches video conferencing solution ‘Meeting by Vu’

The Vu Group, which is known for its Vu Televisions, has launched a new video conferencing solution, ‘Meeting by Vu’, for enterprise and business owners.
An audio-video collaborative solution, Meeting by Vu offers traditional room-based solutions with the flexibility of using video-conferencing software such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Meet and any other video conferencing software that runs on Windows 10.
The product line-up combines large intelligent displays with a built-in Windows 10 PC, professional-grade cameras with advanced video processing DSPs, and a sophisticated microphone and speaker system, all in a single package. It is available in three variants: Executive edition for solo professionals and business owners who are working from home, Team edition for groups of 4-6 people as it features a wide-angle camera that can fit more subjects into the frame, and the Conference edition for larger rooms and bigger teams, as it offers a professional camera with 15x optical zoom and pan/tilt functions. Pricing ranges from ₹1.35 lakh to ₹8.5 lakh.
“Having sold over 2.5 million TVs in our more than 10 years of business, Vu has tremendous experience in screens, optics and audio-video technologies. We are also committed to human centric innovations and being pioneers in the field. Meeting by Vu is the result of all our learnings in the lifestyle space, and is designed for the new age workstyle. It is easy to use, high on technology and innovation, geared for the future and will be a ₹200-crore business for us in the next year or so,” said Devita Saraf, Chairman and CEO of Vu Group.
