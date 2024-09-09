WazirX’s security partner Liminal Custody claimed on Monday that a third party audit absolved them of any liabilities related to the July 18 cyber attack on WazirX’s multisig wallet.

According to Liminal, a third party audit conducted by Grant Thornton ruled out any discrepancies by the security firm, which resulted in the $235 million cyber attack. Grant Thornton’s report indirectly alluded that the hack was likely a result of a “potential compromise on the client (WazirX’s) end”.

Liminal’s preliminary evaluation found two potential possibilities which resulted in the cyber hack. Either Liminal’s frontend systems were compromised or there was a potential compromise on WazirX’ end. As per Grant Thorton’s examination, there is a higher likelihood that is issue originated outside Liminal’s infrastructure and systems.

Liminal’s statements on Monday are a part of a prolonged back and forth between them and WazirX on who is responsible for the July 18 cyber hack.

The development comes weeks after WazirX management released a statement indirectly blaming Liminal for the breach of their multisig wallet, claiming that the latter was entrusted with the security of their wallet.

Liminal said in a statement, “We now have multiple reviews which conclude that Liminal’s frontend, backend and user interface (UI) are found with no evidence of any compromise or vulnerabilities related to the transaction workflow. Based on these findings, the likelihood of the issue originating from outside Liminal’s infrastructure and systems has increased.”

“We reiterate that the product in question for this incident is our self-custody wallet infrastructure, wherein a majority of the private keys that control and operate the wallets remain with our clients on their infrastructure. In this product, Liminal can never initiate a transaction and all transactions always originate at our client’s end first,” they added.