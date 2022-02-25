WazirX unveils BUIDL platform with pre-set tools and APIs to create crypto exchanges

Cryptocurrency exchange WazirX on Friday launched ‘BUIDL With WazirX’, a platform to let upcoming crypto entrepreneurs build their own billion-dollar exchanges. It will also offer a slew of tools, capabilities and APIs enabling access for entrepreneurs to over 300 trading pairs.

This B2B offering will also include technical assistance and guidance in developing product modules and counselling on KYC and AML compliance concerns. WazirX will also help these budding entrepreneurs in raising funds by connecting them with venture capitalists. The crypto exchange has already partnered with a few venture capital funds.

‘Expanding ecosystem’

Siddharth Menon, co-founder and COO at WazirX, said, “We started the programme with the goal of paving the way for the future generation of crypto entrepreneurs who wish to start their own exchange using WazirX’s expertise. The goal is to expand the ecosystem to cover the underserved niches in the Indian market as effectively as possible. We envisage talented entrepreneurs with fire in their bellies to utilise this programme as a springboard to create their own businesses for solving challenges and propelling the country’s growth trajectory.”

The entrepreneurs need to submit their Minimum Viable Product, which the WazirX mentors would subsequently review for building their exchanges with limitless potential. With the world equipping itself for Web 3.0, the Indian audience will be able to adapt to the crypto and blockchain fields with the help of this programme.