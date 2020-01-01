We are expecting a final resolution on AGR this year, says Rajan S. Mathews

Nurturing da Vincis in the workplace
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Rajan S. Mathews, Director-General of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), speaks to BusinessLine on the challenges ahead for the telecom industry. Excerpts:
With myriad issues plaguing the sector, how was the year 2019 for telecom?
The year started on a negative note due to the continuing losses arising from hyper competition and rate cuts among others, and culminated with the tremendous losses originating from Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR). However, the year became better towards of the end of the year, but the low point for the industry was the Supreme Court ruling on the AGR. Among the positive things that happened for the industry was the extension of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC), discussions on floor price, hike in tariffs among others. The year ended on a positive note.
What are your views on the spectrum auctions expected in 2020?
Spectrum auctions would happen by the fourth quarter of this financial year, probably by March or April. We don’t expect a lot of demand for the 5G spectrum due to the high prices.
Will we see 5G gaining ground in 2020?
We will see a lot of progress on 5G tests but I think any meaningful launch is at least 1.5-2 years away. We will see stability on hiring in the telecom sector and less anxiety on the employee side.
What are the industry’s expectations for this year?
The telecom sector is expecting a final resolution on AGR, with a decision expected from the Supreme Court. We are expecting some reduction in licensing fee in the Budget, firming up of tariffs and less volatility in pricing, among others.
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
The country’s electric mobility mission is moving gingerly. Big plans have been laid out but it is time to ...
Where forest cover is concerned, India has set itself a target that needs a much higher rate of afforestation ...
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...