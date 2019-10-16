WEGoT raises $2 million seed funding

Number of unruly airline passengers worldwide in 2018
Chennai-based water conservation company, WEGoT Utility Solutions today announced that it has raised $2 million in seed funding.
The funding was led by GoFrugal, Shyam Shekar from iThought, and Brigade Enterprises.
The IoT-based startup offers integrated water management solutions in real-time to prevent and address the water crisis.
Vibhu Natarajan, Director - Grotech Landscapes, Rajagopal S from Entrust, Joydeep Ponugoti from Manbhum Constructions and Promod Kumar are the other leading investors.
The company said that the bulk of the funding will be utilised to strengthen its product and technology. WEGoT, which currently has offices in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai will expand its sales footprint across India.
“Our primary focus now will be on geographical expansion. We have already started projects in Pune, Ahmedabad, NCR, and Kolkata. We will set up sales team in these regions shortly,” said Abilash Haridass, Co-founder and Chief of Growth & Strategy, WEGoT Utility Solutions.
WEGoT was founded in 2015 by four engineers, Vijay Krishna, Mohamed Mohideen, Abilash Haridass and Sundeep Donthamshetty. The company offers a sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) device and a software platform 'VenAqua' which helps to reduce the demand for water by more than 50 percent by tracking real time flow.
“There are only two way to solve the water problem either we should increase the supply or bring down the demand. With this solution we are able to bring down the demand in water by 50 per cent in buildings,” Haridass said.
WEGoT currently services over 25 thousand homes across India and manages water in commercial properties spanning 20 million square feet. The company said it has so far saved around 1 billion litres of water.
“Today we have 70 people we are expecting to reach about 150 people in the next 2-3 months. We are recruiting people quite aggressively to scale up the business right now,” Haridass added.
The company follows a subscription-based business model. The company gives the product free and users are required to pay a nominal monthly fee in addition to installation charges. It currently has three plans for residential properties with a monthly fee of ₹149, ₹199 and ₹299. The ₹299 monthly plan comes with a remote water shut-off feature. For commercial property it charges ₹0.20 paise per sq.ft.
“In the next two quarters, we will also launch a water management solution for individual homes and small retails. We are working on the product as well as distribution strategy,” Haridass said.
Gas-turbine engine: An engine incorporating as its chief element a turbine rotated by expanding gases. In its ...
Why don’t aircraft take a direct route to their destinations instead of criss-crossing the skies? The reasons ...
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...