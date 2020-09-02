WFH - not much savings for IT/ITeS companies: Knight Frank India

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
For Information Technology (IT) companies work from home (WFH) has not benefited economically wiht the net cost savings yield at about 1 per cent.
In its ‘Work From Home (WFH) and the impact on Corporate Real Estate’ report by Knight Frank India said “As per the analysis, with consideration for an assumed 50 percent of employees working from home, net cost savings yielded for IT firms stood at around 1 per cent. This is after adjusting for additional cost borne by IT companies for setting up the home infrastructure.”
Further, there is not much variation in saving across large, mid or small segments of companies. While business continuity planning stands as a reasonable argument in favour of a WFH model, cost-saving as a parameter does not support this ideology. “It is to note, in the case of large IT companies with owned premises and campus developments, the cost-saving will be even lesser compared to companies operating from leased premises,” it said.
According to the report, in terms of real estate operating expense, the IT industry spends around 4.3 per cent of its operating income annually on real estate costs. Smaller IT companies spend their 4.7 per cent on real estate, large IT companies 4.4 per cent and mid-sized IT companies 3.6 per cent. Overall, office space rent paid by IT companies constitutes 0.5 percent to 2 percent and the remaining is the cost incurred towards operating these facilities.
In India the IT sector has been the key driver of the office market. It contributed 44 per cent of cumulative office space demand in the last 10 years (2010-2019). Hence, the report dwelled into a deeper understanding of the saving yields from WFH from the prism of the cost structure of the IT firms.
The study was based on financial statements of the 119 listed IT companies representing 37 per cent of the industry operating income, and 28 per cent of the employee base.
Sugata Sarkar, Senior Director - Consultancy & Market Research, Knight Frank India said “For any IT/ ITeS services company, new work arrangements should bring in significantly greater efficiencies for it to be considered successful. However, as the survey clearly shows, end-users have not seen any remarkable increase in efficiency. At best, it has remained the same as before. Without significant improvement, the real value of WFH arrangement may not be impactful on a long- term basis.”
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
The stocks of most Mumbai-based real-estate players, including Sunteck Realty, Oberoi Realty and Godrej ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...