In a move set to enhance user experience, WhatsApp is gearing up to introduce a feature that will allow users to filter their chats using custom lists.This new functionality aims to streamline chat organisation by enabling users to create and manage their own lists for both individual and group chats, according to GSM Arena.

According to the reports obtained by GSM Arena, users will soon be able to add their chats to personalized lists and then filter them based on these custom categorisations.

The labels for these custom lists will be integrated alongside the existing filter options such as 'All,' 'Unread,' and 'Groups.'Once a user selects a custom list, they will see only the chats associated with that specific list, providing a more organised and tailored chat experience.

The feature has been spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, specifically version 2.24.18.16. While it is currently unavailable to beta testers, it is anticipated to be rolled out to the beta channel within the next few weeks before making its way to the general public, according to GSM Arena.

This update promises to be a significant enhancement for WhatsApp users, offering a more efficient way to manage and navigate through their chat conversations.

As one of the most widely used messaging platforms worldwide, WhatsApp focuses on adding innovative features like custom list filters to enhance the flexibility of its communication tools.

With the anticipation building around this new feature, users can look forward to a more organised and efficient chat experience in the near future. (ANI)

Also read: How Telegram is losing the battle to WhatsApp in India

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit