WhatsApp to roll out biometric authentication for logging in on WhatsApp web

WhatsApp is rolling out a new security feature that will require users that have biometric authentication enabled on their phone to unlock the app while logging in on WhatsApp Web and Desktop.

“Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices. WhatsApp does not see your face or fingerprint data,” WhatsApp said in a tweet.

Users will need to unlock using their biometric data while linking their device to WhatsApp web. They will need to use their phone to log in to WhatsApp on WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop, or Portal and scan the QR code.

They can access the WhatsApp Web or WhatsApp Web/Desktop option on their phone.

On Android, this can be done by tapping on ‘More options’ at the top of the screen. On iPhone, the option is available within WhatsApp Settings.

Android users will need to tap the ‘LINK A DEVICE’ option and follow the on-screen instructions if their device has biometric authentication.

The new system will be on by default on iPhones running on iOS 14 with either Touch ID or Face ID. iPhone users can tap on ‘Link a Device’ and click on OK to link the device. For iOS 14 and above, they can use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock.

They can choose to remain signed in on the web.

“The authentication is handled by your device’s operating system using the biometrics stored there. WhatsApp can’t access the biometric information stored by your device's operating system,” the messaging platform said.