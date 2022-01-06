WhatsApp to roll out profile picture in notification window: Report

Instant messaging app, WhatsApp is testing a new profile picture update which will appear in the notification bar for its iOS users. This will be the first major feature rolled out by the messaging app in 2022. This feature has been enabled to some specific users and not for all at this moment.

WhatsApp tracker WABetainfo has said that, “WhatsApp is now rolling out a very nice addition that shows profile photos in iOS system notifications”.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetainfo, in the notification bar, users can see a profile picture when a message pops out. WhatsApp has added the support to include profile photos in notifications when you receive a new message from chats or groups, the WABetainfo report said.

This feature is currently not available for Android users, but the messaging app is planning to activate this feature for more accounts later.