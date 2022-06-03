WhatsApp working on new updates, including unread chat filter for Desktop

WhatsApp is working on a series of updates to its Android, Desktop and iOS version. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo spotted that the instant messaging platform is working on a new unread chat filter for its Desktop version.

WhatsApp is releasing an unread chat filter on Desktop beta!



WhatsApp is launching a new chat filter on WhatsApp Desktop beta that lets people filter their chats by showing the ones that contain new incoming messages. Would you like to get more filters?https://t.co/gabrqOjtUA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 2, 2022

WhatsApp working on unread chat filter on Desktop beta

WhatsApp already has the chat filter feature for businesses and plans to extend it to standard accounts. WABetaInfo spotted WhatsApp in the works of an unread chat filter on Desktop. It will also be released to WhatsApp Android and iOS beta users.

However, it is unclear if the platform will include more filters in future. WhatsApp is also working on a undo delete feature. The feature under development will allow users to retrieve deleted messages using ‘delete for me’ and erase them for everyone if necessary.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.5: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on the ability to undo message deletion for a future update of the app! 🔥https://t.co/gHtfFsQGpt — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 1, 2022

It is unclear as to when the feature will roll out to beta users, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp undo delete feature

In another announcement, WhatsApp is said to have rolled out the ability to send documents up to 2GB in size to more users. It began testing the feature in March 2022, WABetaInfo said.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.13.6: what's new?



WhatsApp is finally rolling out the ability to send documents up to 2GB in size to more users today!

Note: more users on iOS may also be able to get the same feature today!https://t.co/n8onOIhvLA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 3, 2022

WhatsApp is also now working on viewing the results of a poll.

📝 WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.12.0.73: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on viewing group poll results for a future update!https://t.co/Lxa72HGvpv — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 2, 2022

As per WABetaInfo, all group participants will be able to view the results of a poll. Based on a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the most voted option will appear as ‘Top Option’. The feature under development is yet to be rolled out to beta users.

WhatsApp to let users view poll results