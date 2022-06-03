WhatsApp working on new updates, including unread chat filter for Desktop

WhatsApp is working on a series of updates to its Android, Desktop and iOS version. WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo spotted that the instant messaging platform is working on a new unread chat filter for its Desktop version.
WhatsApp already has the chat filter feature for businesses and plans to extend it to standard accounts. WABetaInfo spotted WhatsApp in the works of an unread chat filter on Desktop. It will also be released to WhatsApp Android and iOS beta users.
However, it is unclear if the platform will include more filters in future. WhatsApp is also working on a undo delete feature. The feature under development will allow users to retrieve deleted messages using ‘delete for me’ and erase them for everyone if necessary.
It is unclear as to when the feature will roll out to beta users, according to WABetaInfo.
In another announcement, WhatsApp is said to have rolled out the ability to send documents up to 2GB in size to more users. It began testing the feature in March 2022, WABetaInfo said.
WhatsApp is also now working on viewing the results of a poll.
As per WABetaInfo, all group participants will be able to view the results of a poll. Based on a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the most voted option will appear as ‘Top Option’. The feature under development is yet to be rolled out to beta users.
