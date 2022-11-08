IT firm Wiproannounced the appointment of Frederic Abecassis as the Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Industry Sector, Southeast Asia.

Abecassis will spearhead Wipro’s BFSI business growth across this region, including Hong Kong. He will partner with and help clients achieve their core business and digital transformation goals while realizing their topline, bottomline, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) ambitions. He will also help strengthen Wipro’s ecosystem of technology partners in the region, said the company.

“We are excited to welcome Frederic to our leadership team. Driven by digital disruptions, the BFSI industry across Southeast Asia is rapidly evolving and continues to be on a high growth trajectory. With Frederic’s vast experience and deep expertise, I am confident in strengthening our position as a market leader in the region, deepening our engagement with existing clients and establishing a thriving ecosystem with our technology partners,” said Badri Srinivasan, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited.

The newly appointed head, Wipro said, is a digital transformation pioneer and an expert in Financial Services (FS). He brings over two decades of experience in strategy and business and technology consulting across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Wipro said Abecassis has been supporting leading FS institutions to shape and deliver large transformation programs, from strategy to execution.

Prior to joining Wipro, Abecassis was with Capgemini Invent, where he held various leadership roles, including FS Strategic Deals Lead in France, Head of FS Middle East, and Managing Director of Hong Kong & Southeast Asia. He holds a Masters in Management & Finance from EDHEC Business School in France. Abecassis is based in Hong Kong.

“I am excited about the journey ahead, leading our BFSI business in this diverse region that I am deeply passionate about, driving value for our clients, growing our talent base, and contributing to Wipro’s growth,” said Abecassis.

On Monday, Wipro appointed Christopher Smith as the Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand. Smith was previously the group owner of Telstra Purple, an Australian-owned technology services company.

