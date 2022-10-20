IT major Wipro said it has appointed Suzanne Dann as Chief Executive Officer of Wipro Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, effective immediately. Dann will also join the Wipro Executive Board.

In her new role, Dann will focus on increasing bookings, large deal signings, and revenue in high-growth strategic areas. She will also direct operational changes to improve margins and continue investments in talent to serve clients’ changing needs, the company said.

“Suzanne’s focus on deepening client relationships and understanding their business challenges have been instrumental to the outstanding growth we experienced in this market,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.

Under Dann’s bold and transformational leadership, Wipro will continue to expand business in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions, he added.

Dann joined Wipro in April 2021 as US Senior Vice President for Capital Markets and Insurance. In this role, she has served as a catalyst for accelerated growth and has worked to consolidate Wipro’s portfolio, foster client relationships, and build a high-performance culture, the company said.

‘Maximising value to clients’

“I am honoured and excited to have the opportunity to lead Wipro’s Americas 2 Business Unit as Chief Executive Officer, and I anticipate greatly broadening our overall impact in the market. I am delighted to help further realise the firm’s vision and ambitions while maximising the value we bring to clients,” said Suzanne Dann, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit, Wipro.

Dann will be taking over the Americas 2 leadership role from Angan Guha. Prior to joining Wipro, Dann held leadership roles at Avanade, IBM, and EY. She holds a B.S. degree from Cornell University.

Wipro has also appointed former Capgemini executive Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer, a position that was eliminated over 16 months ago, according to reports.

