Wipro Ltd has collaborated with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, to offer eligible employees a higher education program in AI.

The online Master’s in Technology (MTech) course will focus on key areas such as AI, foundations of ML/AI, data science, and business analytics, addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in these domains, the company has said in its statement.

Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Operations, Wipro, said, “GenAI is evolving at a rapid pace, and we are confident that selected employees will gain immensely from the knowledge at IISc and develop capabilities for the opportunities ahead delivering strong business outcomes.”

As part of this collaboration, selected Wipro employees will have full access to IISc online lectures, libraries, and alumni networks. They will also benefit from mentorship by seasoned professionals from the data, analytics, and AI practice at Wipro.

Professor Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS, IISc, said, “The program curriculum for working professionals has been designed with the same high standards as our full-time programs, with our faculty members delivering content online to train students on foundational concepts and real-world applications.”

Wipro stock closed higher by 1.63 per cent on the NSE at ₹480 on Thursday’s trade,