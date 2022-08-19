Wipro gets multi-year contract from UK Govt’s HM Treasury

IT major Wipro Limited has announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to deliver Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Services to HM Treasury (HMT), UK government’s economic and finance ministry.

The service will enable seamless integration of IT services across multi-functional suppliers and partners, enhancing the user experience across HMT and its Arm’s Length Bodies, said the company.

Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT’s vendors.

Huw Stephens, Chief Information Officer, HM Treasury, said, “I am looking forward to working with Wipro in shaping and delivering the next generation of IT services at HM Treasury. This new partnership will support the department by improving end-to-end IT services by delivering more responsive services for our users.”

Wipro’s SIAM capabilities will complement HMT’s vision to build a sustainable and continuously improving supplier ecosystem and infrastructure, said the company.

Omkar Nisal, Manager Director UK and Ireland, Wipro Limited, said, “The team will be acting as an orchestrator; managing and governing end-to-end service operations across all of HMT’s suppliers; delivering operational efficiency, transparency, and improved service quality.”

Public Sector digitalisation is vital to providing efficient and resilient services to citizens across the UK, so it’s an honour to play an important role in a prestigious government department at the beating heart of the UK economy, he added.