Wipro announced that it assisted Stockholm Exergi AB, Stockholm’s energy company, in building a new Information Technology (IT) infrastructure by leveraging the industry 4.0 capabilities of Wipro Engineering Edge.

Jimmy Renström, IT Director, Stockholm Exergi AB, said, “During the last two years, we have completed a tough transition from Fortum to a standalone company, during the IT transition, Wipro has been instrumental in supporting us. We are now at a stage where, together with Wipro, we are looking ahead to strengthen Exergi IT services and to ensure even more value realisation out of IT.”

According to the company, through the implementation of automation technology, Wipro enhanced Stockholm Exergi’s end-user experience, reduced turnaround times, increased security measures, and ensured improved compliance.

Stockholm Exergi plays a role in providing access to heating, electricity, cooling, and waste management services in the expanding Stockholm region. Following a change in ownership, the company needed to establish a new IT environment, which involved the migration of applications and users, the implementation of a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, and the modernisation of its Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure.