With launch of Resso, ByteDance hopes to groove with Gen Z

After taking India by storm with its short video-making app TikTok, China’s ByteDance is now foraying into the country’s music streaming market with Resso, but with a twist.

Pegged as the ‘world’s first social music streaming app’, Resso comes with features of a social media platform as well in a bid to target India’s 473-million-strong Gen Z.

Resso, which aims to help users build an online music community, was officially launched on Wednesday, after having been in beta launch phase since November 27.

Hari Nair, Head of Music Content & Partnership, Resso India, told BusinessLine: “Resso is the world’s first social music streaming service. We have done something exclusive, which no other app has done.” He drew attention to what he identified as Resso’s three differentiating features.

Three distinct features

The first one, which he referred to as ‘vibes’, allows the user to upload videos or images, attach them to the song, and share them with others. Its ‘comment’ feature enables the users to comment under songs, in a bid to help them build a music community with like-minded users.

Its ‘share lyrics’ feature allows users to select and share their favourite lyrics with others.

To bolster music discovery on Resso, the app’s library segregated into genres and sub-genres, with sub-genres further segmented into niches.

India is the first country to see Resso’s launch and India is Resso’s “core focus” currently, said Nair.

India’s strong base of Gen Z population, pegged at 473 million, is what attracted the company, he explained. Resso will be taking on Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, YouTube Music, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music, Hungama and other players in India.

Resso users can download the basic app for free, which will be an advertisement-driven version.

For extended features such as downloadable content, unlimited skips and high-quality audio, users can upgrade to a monthly premium subscription at ₹99 for Android and ₹119 for iOS.