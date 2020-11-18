Workplace communication platform Flock adds new features

Trifo Max: Versatile, well-priced Robo-Cleaner
Workplace communication and collaboration platform Flock on Wednesday launched a host of new features, including advanced search, a new dark mode and emoji reactions, among others to improve communication on the platform.
The platform is introducing a dark theme on Android and iOS. The Dark Mode also works across Flock on Windows, macOS, Linux, and the web app.
The new Advanced Search feature on the platform will help users find texts, polls, links, tagged images etc. shared by their teammates in their channels or one-one chats.
Flock is also adding more ways to share GIFs. Users can share GIFs from Giphy in two ways, the original slash command and by attachment picker.
“ In any conversation, type /giphy followed by a short message (keyword). A search window will pop-up wherein you can select the GIF of your choice. For Attachment picker, Click on the + button available on the left-hand side of the chat bar. Select the option called “Giphy”. A search window will pop-up wherein you can select the GIF of your choice,” explained Flock in an official release.
Flock will also allow users to respond to a particular message with an emoji instead of a standard text response. The platform is currently offering 20 emoji reactions that a user can choose from.
“This feature is available in one-to-one chats as well as in channels in a team,” Flock said.
Apart from this, it is also adding new ways for users to reply to a message. Users can now swipe right on the message to reply on Flock for mobile devices.
“To reply privately to someone who sent a message in a group, tap and hold the message. Alternatively, tap and hold the message, then tap Reply. Enter your response and tap Send,” Flock explained.
It is also adding new text editing tools for messages.
