Xebia’s tech curricula reaches out to more colleges

Xebia, a Netherlands-based IT consultancy firm with bulk of its employees working in India, is expanding its academic reach to six more educational institutions this year, taking the total number of institutes that it works with to 18.

The firm — which has developed curricula for eight BTech courses in newer technologies like DevOps, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data — charges colleges on per-student basis.

“We have worked with colleges and spent about €1.2 million in creating the curricula for the courses. It took some effort and time to get required approvals for the curricula,” Anand Sahay, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xebia Global Services, told Business Line.

As many as 5,000 students from different colleges have enrolled for courses that follow the curricula prepared by Xebia. “What we get from the colleges as fee is small. But over a period of time, it will be sizeable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company has set up a development centre in Chennai, which can seat 1,000 employees. “We are planning to hire about 1,500 employees in India this year. The bulk of them could be located at our new centre in Chennai,” he said.

Xebia doubled the headcount in the country to 2,500 employees. Globally, the company has about 4,000 employees.

Shifting the base

The 21-year-old company has decided to shift the headquarters to Atlanta (the US) from Hilversum in the Netherlands. “Having headquarters in the US gets you universal acceptance. We have an office in Atlanta, which will be upgraded as headquarters,” he said.