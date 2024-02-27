Xiaomi has announced the release of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, Xiaomi 14 Series at MWC 2024, Barcelona. Also introduced by Xiaomi during the event, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2 will soon be made available to users.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Drawing inspiration from traditional camera aesthetics, Xiaomi 14 Ultra showcases a distinctive circular camera module with streamlined flat back design and is available in two classic colours, Black and White. The smartphone sports a 6.73-inch AMOLED display, additionally featuring a stunning WQHD+ (3200 x 1440) resolution, pixel density of 522 ppi, and variable 1-120Hz refresh rate, all backed by an impressive peak brightness of 3000 nits.

It is equipped with a professional quad-camera configuration with a remarkable range of focal lengths, spanning from 12mm to 120mm. Its main camera, equipped with a ƒ/1.63-ƒ/4.0 stepless variable aperture, offers seamless exposure adjustments in diverse scenarios. Integrating an ultra-large 1-inch LYT-900 image sensor with a dynamic range of up to 14EV guarantees outstanding image quality even in challenging environments. Completing the quad-camera setup are the Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera.

With Leica optics and a 50MP sensor, it captures 8K videos with utmost clarity. Its main camera supports shooting at 4K 120fps and is adaptable to 5x slow-motion effects. Additionally, at 4K resolution, it offers full-range zooming at 60fps. The device also supports Dolby Vision® shooting at 4K 60fps and features stabilisation for smooth video capture. An additional microphone has been added to form a 4-Mic array, enabling both surround sound recording and directional sound recording.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is powered by a larger 5000mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge

Xiaomi 14

Designed as a compact daily companion, Xiaomi 14 measures just 152.8mm x 71.5mm x 8.20mm. It features a comprehensive triple-camera configuration covering a focal range from 14mm to 75mm. Xiaomi 14 has been engineered with Leica Summilux optical lenses with an upgraded ƒ/1.6 aperture on the main camera, combined with the Light Fusion 900 image sensor and boasting up to 13.5 EV of dynamic range. Moreover, the resolution of the Leica 14mm ultra-wide camera has been upgraded to 50MP while also offering the highly acclaimed Leica 75mm floating telephoto lens, with a minimum focus distance of just 10cm.

The smartphone features a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED 1.5K (2670 x 1200) screen. The screen pixel density has been enhanced to 460ppi with an outstanding peak brightness of 3000 nits. Additionally, its variable refresh rate, ranging from 1 to 120Hz, guarantees smooth and seamless viewing experience across various activities, including browsing, reading, and gaming. Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4610mAh battery supported by 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra are both powered by the leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. Both smartphones will include 4 generations of Android OS upgrades, as well as 5 years of security patches.

Xiaomi HyperOS

Xiaomi HyperOS operating system, a human-centric system is designed for the “Human X Car X Home” smart ecosystem. This OS focuses on four major goals: comprehensive refactoring, cross-device intelligent connectivity, proactive intelligence, and end-to-end security. It offers advanced file and memory management capabilities, a revamped UI, seamless connectivity between devices and comprehensive security features to ensure a safe, connected experience.

AI Subtitles enable real-time transcription of spoken content during video conferences. AI Album Search employs natural language processing, allowing users to locate specific images within their photo collections by describing what they are looking for. AI Portraits utilizes advanced algorithms to create novel portrait compositions derived from pre-existing images. Additionally, AI Expansion facilitates realistic extensions of existing image content, providing new creative possibilities.

Proactive Intelligence is achieved through Xiaomi HyperMind, enabling devices to proactively understand user needs and act accordingly. Xiaomi HyperMind utilises the four perceptual capabilities of devices - environment, vision, sound, and behaviour, to learn user preferences and automatically adapt devices to their needs. For instance, if a user habitually turns on the living room light upon unlocking their smart door lock, Xiaomi HyperMind will automatically illuminate the room after learning this pattern, and ask for the user’s consent.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 is crafted to meet the most intensive productivity needs, offering a 12.4-inch 144Hz 3K display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Equipped with a robust 10000mAh (typ) battery, complemented by ultra-fast 120W HyperCharge, users can enjoy shorter charging times alongside extended battery life.

Engineered with the powerful 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 offers lightning-fast speeds and silky-smooth performance. Pairing this with the Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro introduces three revolutionary new functions including Home screen+, Cross-device collaboration, and Xiaomi Smart Hub. Home Screen+ allows users to interact with their smartphones directly from the tablet’s interface—responding to messages or answering calls—without interacting directly with their smartphones. The Cross-device Notes app’s Photo function leverages smartphone camera capabilities, allowing you to capture and embed images directly onto notes on the tab.

Xiaomi Smart Hub connects up to seven devices simultaneously including various Xiaomi AIoT products, ensuring that your network of devices is always at your fingertips.

Complementing Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 are the versatile Xiaomi Focus Pen and Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro Touchpad Keyboard - essential tools for transforming the device into an ultimate portable workstation.

Price and availability

Xiaomi 14 will be available in three colour options: Black, White and Jade Green. Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be available in two colour options: Black and White.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 will be available in one colour option: Graphite Gray

Xiaomi 14 comes with two storage variants, starting from EUR 999 (₹90,000 approx).

Xiaomi 14 Ultra comes with one storage variant, starting from EUR 1499 (₹1,35,000 approx).

