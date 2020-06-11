Xiaomi launches the Mi Notebook series in India

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro: All things clean and beautiful
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
Xiaomi, today entered the laptop category with the launch of its Mi Notebook series.
The brand today launched its Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India.
The Mi Notebook 14 ‘Horizon Edition’ is a 1.35 kg notebook built from A5052, an Aluminum and Magnesium alloy. The device has a 14-inch Full HD display with 91 per cent Screen to Body Ratio.
It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The GPU is Nvidia GeForce MX350.
The laptop comes with 2GB of Video RAM. It is equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz and 512 GB M.2 PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD.
Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a 46 Wh battery which can deliver a backup of up to 10 hours, the brand said. It comes with a 65 W fast charger that can charge the laptop up to 50 per cent in over 30 minutes, it said.
The device will be available in, Mercury Grey colour.
The Mi Notebook 14 has specs almost similar to its Horizon edition. The laptop weighs a little more than the Horizon at 1.5 kg.
The display also differs with a screen to body ratio of 81.2 per cent.
The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz. It has up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage. The GPU is Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2 GB of video memory.
Like the Horizon Edition, it also comes with 10-hour power backup and 65W fast charging.
The Mi Notebook 14 is available in Silver colour.
The series comes with Windows 10 Home Edition which is preinstalled. It also has a few Mi features such as the Mi Quickshare allowing users to share files between their Android smartphone and laptop. The Mi Blaze Unlock feature allows users to unlock their Mi Notebook with their Mi Band.
The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has a starting price of ₹54,999 while the Mi NoteBook 14 is priced at ₹41,999. The devices will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners starting June 17.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
This heavy duty vacuum cleaner is the company’s top-end model and brings longer battery life, more powerful ...
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
The motor insurance business for general insurers in India has witnessed a sea of change over the past two ...
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
₹991 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98096410051020 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss ...
The grotesque murder of George Floyd has brought people to the streets at an unprecedented scale and led to a ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...