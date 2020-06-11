Xiaomi launches the Mi Notebook series in India

Xiaomi, today entered the laptop category with the launch of its Mi Notebook series.

The brand today launched its Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition specs

The Mi Notebook 14 ‘Horizon Edition’ is a 1.35 kg notebook built from A5052, an Aluminum and Magnesium alloy. The device has a 14-inch Full HD display with 91 per cent Screen to Body Ratio.

It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor. The GPU is Nvidia GeForce MX350.

The laptop comes with 2GB of Video RAM. It is equipped with 8 GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz and 512 GB M.2 PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition has a 46 Wh battery which can deliver a backup of up to 10 hours, the brand said. It comes with a 65 W fast charger that can charge the laptop up to 50 per cent in over 30 minutes, it said.

The device will be available in, Mercury Grey colour.

Mi Notebook 14 specs

The Mi Notebook 14 has specs almost similar to its Horizon edition. The laptop weighs a little more than the Horizon at 1.5 kg.

The display also differs with a screen to body ratio of 81.2 per cent.

The Mi Notebook 14 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2666 MHz. It has up to 512 GB of SATA SSD storage. The GPU is Nvidia GeForce MX 250 with 2 GB of video memory.

Like the Horizon Edition, it also comes with 10-hour power backup and 65W fast charging.

The Mi Notebook 14 is available in Silver colour.

The series comes with Windows 10 Home Edition which is preinstalled. It also has a few Mi features such as the Mi Quickshare allowing users to share files between their Android smartphone and laptop. The Mi Blaze Unlock feature allows users to unlock their Mi Notebook with their Mi Band.

The Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition has a starting price of ₹54,999 while the Mi NoteBook 14 is priced at ₹41,999. The devices will be available on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners starting June 17.