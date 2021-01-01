Xiaomi to launch Made in India smartphone on January 5

Xiaomi will launch its new ‘Made in India’ flagship smartphone under its Mi series for Indian users called Mi10i on January 5, the company has announced.

The brand already offers a range of devices under the Mi 10 series such as the Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T.

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in a video announcement posted to Mi India’s official Twitter account said: "In just a few days from now, we are going to launch our brand-new flagship smartphone under the Mi brand called Mi 10i. It is an extension of our flagship phones launched this year - Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. It is also an extension of Mi 10 Lite launched globally."

“Launching the all-new #Mi10i where the 'i" stands for India. i = Made for India, Made in India, Customised by the India product team, Launching on 05.01.2021,” Mi India captioned the video.

The phone will include a “brand new camera sensor and a host of other customisations,” Jain said.

Xiaomi also recently launched its new flagship smartphone under the Mi11 series in China. The global launch of Mi11 is yet to be announced and is likely to happen “soon,” the company said.