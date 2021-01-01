Xiaomi to launch Made in India smartphone on January 5

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Xiaomi will launch its new ‘Made in India’ flagship smartphone under its Mi series for Indian users called Mi10i on January 5, the company has announced.
The brand already offers a range of devices under the Mi 10 series such as the Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, and Mi 10T.
Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain in a video announcement posted to Mi India’s official Twitter account said: "In just a few days from now, we are going to launch our brand-new flagship smartphone under the Mi brand called Mi 10i. It is an extension of our flagship phones launched this year - Mi 10, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro. It is also an extension of Mi 10 Lite launched globally."
“Launching the all-new #Mi10i where the 'i" stands for India. i = Made for India, Made in India, Customised by the India product team, Launching on 05.01.2021,” Mi India captioned the video.
The phone will include a “brand new camera sensor and a host of other customisations,” Jain said.
Xiaomi also recently launched its new flagship smartphone under the Mi11 series in China. The global launch of Mi11 is yet to be announced and is likely to happen “soon,” the company said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
₹1436 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1425141514451460 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy Century Textiles & Industries at current levels. The stock ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
For a form of art that is so dependent on human interaction and collaboration, theatre this year has been ...
The year 2020 has shown we can endure a lot, for longer than we thought possible, and that we will find a way ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...