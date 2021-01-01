Xiaomi’s Mi11 goes on sale in China, 3.5 lakh units sold in five minutes: Report

Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone Mi11 went on sale in China on January 1.

The phone saw record sales soon after it went on sale at 0:00 local time. The phone sold 3.5 lakh units in five minutes, exceeding ¥1.5 billion in sales, according to reports.

Zeng Xuezhong, Vice-President of Xiaomi Group and President of the mobile phone department, shared the data on social media platform Weibo, according to a GizChina report.

Xiaomi unveiled Mi 11 at an event in China earlier this week.

Advanced display

Mi 11 is also the first smartphone to debut with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphone features Xiaomi’s most advanced display yet, it said. It comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with a 3,200 x 1,440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It features triple rear cameras, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

The phone will be available in 8GB and 12 GB RAM variants. It will come in horizon blue, frost white, and midnight gray colours.

The phone has been launched in China while the global launch dates have not been specified. Xiaomi said the global launch for the phone will happen “soon.”

“Testing the spotlights right now. The #Mi11Series global launch is about to happen,” Xiaomi tweeted from its official account earlier this week.