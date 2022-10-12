Yahoo has launched new features for Yahoo Mail, providing consumers with ‘first-to-market’ experiences for their inbox, to save time and improve productivity. The new Yahoo Mail app rolls out globally on iOS and Android on Wednesday.

Yahoo Mail’s new updates meet the needs of consumers who are doing more online since the pandemic. Users can manage and personalize their inboxes to support their digital lifestyle, the company said.

The New Yahoo Mail App makes users’ lives easier based on their interactions and interests while providing utilities to offer users quick and easy access to the information that matters most, it further said.

Josh Jacobson - SVP & GM, Yahoo Communications told BusinessLine, “This release is intended to provide better service to our existing customers and also spread the word to other users and get some of them on board. Yahoo Mail offers 1TB of free storage to its users.

One can even connect all accounts -- accessing Gmail, AOL, Microsoft, or other accounts in one place -- while taking advantage of the new extra features that Yahoo Mail offers,” he added.

The ‘first-to-market’ features include - Group by Sender, the feature allows one to ‘group’ emails by domain to quickly find important messages, and deals, or delete all messages from a sender at once.

Updated Top-of-Inbox Navigation - This feature with contextual filters is designed to drive awareness and findability for what matters most to you and reduce the signal-to-noise ratio and Receipts View features where users can see receipts from all orders at once, to make returns faster and track purchase history.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit