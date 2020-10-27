Yotta Infra to set up ₹7,000-crore datacentre park in Greater Noida

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Yotta Infrastructure, part of the Hiranandani Group, has received approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a 20-acre hyperscale datacentre park in Greater Noida at an estimated cost of ₹6000-7000 crore. The park will consist of 6 interconnected datacentre buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200 MW of power. The construction for the first building will commence in December.
Also read: Yotta Infrastructure, Pi sign strategic partnership deal
Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, said: "Yotta’s vision to support the Digital India initiative just received a big boost with the inclusion of our Northern India campus that will enable us to address India’s growing need for data sovereignty.”
Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group, said: “With our state-of-the-art campus, the NCR region will get its first hyperscale datacentre facility that was long due. The region contributes over 10 per cent to the Indian GDP and has a huge concentration of enterprises and start-ups who need reliable datacentre services.”
Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure, said: “We expect our NCR campus to be operational with the first building before July 2022. It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region.”
In July 2020, Yotta had launched the world’s second largest Tier IV datacentre in its Navi Mumbai Datacentre park — Yotta NM1. The company had also announced an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a campus in Chennai at an investment of ₹4,000 crore
