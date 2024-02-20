Lawyers representing Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Sony have started discussions to thrash out an out of court settlement to their ongoing dispute. This also includes the possibility of renewing the merger agreement between the two players.

Sources close to the development told businessline that the talks at this time are only between lawyers of the two players.

“There is no guarantee that the talks will lead to an agreement. But efforts are on to see if there can be an out of court settlement, including renewing the merger agreement,” said a source.

However, the differences between Zee and Sony persist on various issues which makes a new agreement unlikely.

According to sources, Zee has been in favour of the merger.

“Even in NCLT, Zee has argued in favour of the merger. Punit Goenka has conceded a lot to Sony in order to push through the merger,” said a source.

Industry experts said that the impending merger between Disney and Reliance’s Viacom 18 could be one of the key factors that may be bringing the two sides back to the negotiating table. It was reported earlier that Sony had initiated talks with Disney for merging their respective India businesses.

However, Disney’s talks with Reliance had reached an advance stage.

“Sony was trying to convince Disney to merge with them instead of Reliance. After the merger with Zee failed, Sony’s top leadership have been looking for other opportunities. The fact that Disney and Reliance have not announced a final deal yet could be a pointer to Sony’s continued interest in Disney,” said an industry expert.