Zen Technologies Limited announced today it has been granted an Indian patent for its “Trigger Sensing System,” a key component of its TacSim military training simulators.

This marks the company’s 17th patent in 2024 and 7th in the current financial year. The system, designed to enhance accuracy in firearm simulation training, will be patent-protected until October 22, 2030.

The shares of Zen Technologies Limited ended at ₹1,757, down by ₹25.55 or 1.43 per cent on the NSE.

The newly patented Trigger Sensing System uses advanced technology to simultaneously detect multiple aspects of firearm recoil, including vibration, shock, and sound. This innovation aims to minimize false triggers and improve training accuracy.

The TacSim product line, which includes this system, is designed for force-on-force training and can simulate integrated tri-service tactical exercises across various terrains. It’s part of a suite of five patents related to the TacSim range, including a Laser Unit, Indoor Tracking Unit, HE36 Grenade Simulator, and Weapon Range Estimation System.

Zen Technologies, based in Hyderabad, has been developing military training and anti-drone solutions for over three decades. The company has filed for over 155 patents to date, with more than 75 granted. It operates a Research and Development facility recognized by India’s Ministry of Science and Technology and has shipped over 1000 training systems worldwide.